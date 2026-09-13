Édouard Mendy annonce sa retraite internationale avec le Sénégal

Audio By Carbonatix
A chapter has closed for Senegal as goalkeeper Édouard Mendy has announced his retirement from international football after eight years with the Teranga Lions.
The 34-year-old Al Ahli goalkeeper confirmed his decision on Saturday in a video posted on his Instagram account, accompanied by the simple message: “Thank you, Senegal.” The video featured highlights from his journey with the national team.
Mendy made his Senegal debut in 2018 under former head coach Aliou Cissé and went on to make 59 appearances for the Teranga Lions. He conceded 34 goals and kept an impressive 31 clean sheets during his international career.
His time with Senegal was highlighted by the country’s historic triumph at the 2021 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, when the Teranga Lions defeated Egypt on penalties to claim their first continental title.
Mendy represented his country at two FIFA World Cups, in Qatar in 2022 and at the 2026 tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
His departure brings an end to an international career that saw him play a significant role during one of the most successful periods in Senegalese football history.
Mendy’s achievements also extended to the individual level, with the goalkeeper receiving recognition among the best in world football.
In 2021, he was named the best goalkeeper in Europe for the season before being crowned Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations.
A year later, Mendy was recognised at the global level when he was named Best Goalkeeper at the 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards.
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