GNFS rolls out automated fire compliance system

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rolled out the Automated Fire Compliance and Safety System (AFCAS), a digital platform for the online application of fire permits, certificates and the tagging of fire safety equipment.
The initiative forms part of the Service’s digital transformation agenda and is aimed at improving fire safety compliance, monitoring and service delivery across the country.
In a statement issued and signed by Divisional Officer One (DO I), Emmanuel Bonney, Head of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Service said the AFCAS platform was now open to the public.
It said the system was being implemented in accordance with the Fire Precaution (Premises) Regulations, 2003 (L.I. 1724), as amended by L.I. 2249.
The GNFS said under Regulations 1 and 2 of L.I. 1724, all premises, whether commercial or residential, were required to obtain a fire permit before the commencement of building construction and a fire certificate upon completion of the works.
It added that Regulations 11 and 12 also required fire alarms, fire equipment and fire extinguishers to be affixed with official GNFS tags for inspection.
The Service, therefore, directed vehicle owners, residential and commercial property owners, building owners and occupiers nationwide to submit their applications through the AFCAS digital platform.
It advised members of the public to purchase only fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment bearing official GNFS AFCAS tags obtained from licensed Fire Protection Contractors.
The GNFS also directed procurement departments of property management companies, commercial property operators, institutions, businesses and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to engage only GNFS-AFCAS licensed Fire Protection Contractors for the installation of fire alarms, fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment.
“All installed fire safety equipment must be tagged with an official GNFS-AFCAS QR code,” the statement said.
The Service said newly imported fire equipment would be tagged at the point of entry, while owners of existing fire equipment would have six months from the date of the publication to arrange for GNFS-authorised fire safety inspectors to tag the equipment.
The GNFS said the AFCAS platform was designed to strengthen enforcement, monitoring and the administration of fire safety, while fostering effective collaboration between the Service and the public.
The portal, www.afcas.gnfs.gov.gh, is currently accessible to the public for service applications.
The Service said an information brochure had also been published on the platform to provide detailed guidance on the application process, objectives, benefits and operational procedures.
It urged all relevant stakeholders to review the guidelines before submitting their applications and called for their full cooperation in the implementation of the initiative.
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