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Sophia Akuffo didn’t resign over Torkornoo’s removal – Kwakye Ofosu

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  16 June 2026 4:57am
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The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected suggestions that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo stepped down from the Council of State in protest against the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, June 15, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said attempts to link the resignation to Justice Torkornoo’s removal were based on speculation rather than fact.

He maintained that the government had not received any communication from Sophia Akuffo indicating that her decision was connected to developments involving the former Chief Justice.

According to him, a review of the resignation letter submitted by Sophia Akuffo revealed no reference to Justice Torkornoo’s removal or any dissatisfaction with the process that led to her departure from office.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu further argued that the former Chief Justice has a well-established reputation for expressing her views publicly whenever she strongly disagrees with government policy or decisions.

He cited her public opposition to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) as evidence of her willingness to openly state her position on national issues.

“The former Chief Justice is known for being outspoken and highly principled. When she disagreed with the DDEP, she went on a public manifestation and demonstrated. If she had resigned as a result of Torkornoo’s removal, she would have stated, or she would have found some means to let you know. And so it is most unfair to ascribe motives to her when she has not communicated same."

"Government, as a matter of record, has not received any communication from her in respect of that. She didn’t say that in her letter of resignation,” he stated.

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