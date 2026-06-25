Future government must revisit Torkornoo matter – Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called for a future government to revisit what he described as the mistreatment of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, following the dismissal of her case by the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

Reacting to the court's decision in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 25, Mr Ahiagbah argued that the issues raised by Justice Torkornoo transcend her personal circumstances and touch on broader concerns about governance and institutional independence.

He claimed that her efforts to challenge the process surrounding her removal would remain a significant chapter in Ghana’s democratic history.

“Justice Torkornoo's effort to defend her rights and her office will be remembered as a historic moment in Ghana's democratic journey. It stands as an act of courage amid political persecution,” he said.

The NPP official accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of undermining the independence of state institutions and warned that the implications could extend beyond the judiciary.

According to him, the removal of the former Chief Justice had created uncertainty among judges and public officials about their ability to act independently without fear of repercussions.

Mr Ahiagbah, therefore, urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant in defending democratic institutions and called for political action ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“I sincerely hope that a future government will take all necessary steps to re-examine and address the clear injustice inflicted upon Justice Torkornoo. Ghana must not let this chapter close without accountability,” he stated, adding that citizens should work to protect judicial independence and constitutional governance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.