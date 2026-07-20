Richard Ahiagbah officially declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National First Vice Chairman, pledging to lead efforts to restore discipline, unity and stronger party structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a detailed "Declaration of Intent" released on July 20, 2026, Mr Ahiagbah said the NPP must use its ongoing reorganisation process to reflect on its 2024 electoral defeat and move forward with renewed energy and purpose.

"The 2024 election revealed that we need to reflect and move forward with renewed energy. A party stays strong not just because of its history, but by renewing its values, rebuilding its structures, and working together as a disciplined team," he stated.

He argued that the party's survival depends on returning to its founding ideals of liberty, the rule of law and free market principles.

Mr Ahiagbah framed the party's internal reorganisation as urgent, warning that without discipline there can be no cohesion, and without cohesion there can be no unity.

"That is why our reorganisation must produce disciplined leaders. Without discipline, we cannot achieve cohesion. Without cohesion, we cannot achieve unity. And without unity, we cannot achieve the victory Ghanaians envision for us in 2028," he said.

On September 19, 2026, he urged delegates to elect a National First Vice Chairman who can work with the National Chairman to rebuild party structures and reconnect with grassroots members.

Outlining his vision, the NPP Communications Director said his leadership would focus on five key priorities :

Renewing the party's liberal-conservative values and reconnecting with the ideals that have shaped its tradition. Strengthening party structures and empowering administration at every level. Promoting discipline, accountability and mutual respect as the basis of unity. Encouraging inclusion and ownership so every member feels valued and heard. Supporting the National Chairman in building a united, election-ready party.

Mr Ahiagbah maintained that the NPP remains "Ghana's best path to prosperity, strong leadership and good governance," but acknowledged that voters are demanding a new generation of leaders with discipline, integrity and the ability to unite the party.

"Ghanaians are seeking new kinds of leaders. They want leaders who are disciplined, have integrity, and are unifying. Therefore, delegates must choose a National First Vice Chairman who meets those expectations. I, Richard Ahiagbah, meet those expectations and am ready for the job," he said.

He appealed to delegates for their support, guidance and prayers as he seeks election as the party's next National First Vice Chairman.

Mr Ahiagbah's declaration sets up a competitive contest for the National First Vice Chairman position, as Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B and the party's current National Organiser, has also officially declared his intention to contest for the same role.

Nana B, in his declaration, cited his 26 years of active service to the NPP as having equipped him with the experience needed to strengthen the party's structures and reconnect with its grassroots.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its national executives from September 18 to 20, 2026, as part of a broader restructuring exercise following its defeat in the 2024 elections.

The party is expected to use the new leadership structure to reposition itself for the task of challenging the governing party in the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

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