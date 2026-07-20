Gov’t welcomes ECOWAS backing to table South Africa xenophobic attacks at AU Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
Government has welcomed the decision by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to endorse Ghana's request for the issue of xenophobic attacks in South Africa to be placed on the agenda of the next African Union (AU) Summit.
Speaking at the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government meeting in Sierra Leone, President John Dramani Mahama expressed deep concern over the recent attacks targeting African nationals in South Africa, during which several people, including Ghanaians and Nigerians, lost their lives.
The President stressed that Africa's liberation was achieved through unity and solidarity among its people and cautioned against allowing intolerance and the actions of a few individuals to undermine that shared history.
“Ghana is deeply concerned about the recent incidents of xenophobic attacks against our citizens in South Africa during which some Africans, including Ghanaians and Nigerian citizens, have lost their lives while many other African nationals have experienced fear, intimidation and uncertainty,” President Mahama said.
He welcomed ECOWAS' support for Ghana's position, stating: “Ghana welcomes the decision of the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS to fully endorse and support Ghana's petition for the African Union for the matter to be addressed at the next AU Mid-year Summit. African liberation was achieved through solidarity across our borders.”
Latest Stories
-
Politics is a spiritual exercise, not just strategy – Afenyo-Markin
2 minutes
-
Trump says US strikes hit Iran in ‘honour’ of American soldiers killed
3 minutes
-
Suriname’s Ambassador to Ghana to headline COMSSAFEST 2026 seminar
5 minutes
-
Ghana’s rural banking story is one of greatest innovations in financial inclusion – First Deputy Governor
6 minutes
-
31 aspirants file nominations for Volta Regional NPP executive elections
11 minutes
-
CAGG rejects claim that galamsey impunity is over, demands tougher action against illegal miners
29 minutes
-
Gender Ministry, OR Foundation explore partnership to support kayayei and vulnerable women
49 minutes
-
Arrests over false publications risk reviving criminal libel – Sulemana Braimah
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on July 20-21
1 hour
-
Mahama says Ghana may co-host AFCON with Côte d’Ivoire after stadium upgrades
2 hours
-
Ghana must act on misinformation crisis before it worsens – Sulemana Braimah
2 hours
-
Court convicts Wontumi on six illegal mining charges over Samreboi concession
2 hours
-
NPP must regain trust of businesses to remain relevant – Afoko
2 hours
-
Government targets Volta Region as Ghana’s next major tourism hub — Abla Gomashie
2 hours
-
Absa and Capemay curate premium property and mortgage engagement for clients
2 hours