Ahiagbah urges Ghanaians to defend Judicial independence following Torkornoo ruling

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on Ghanaians to remain vigilant in defending the independence of the judiciary following the dismissal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo’s claims by the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 25, Mr Ahiagbah argued that the implications of the former Chief Justice’s removal extend beyond her individual case and touch on the broader question of constitutional governance and the protection of democratic institutions.

He maintained that the development should concern all citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding Justice Torkornoo’s removal have created anxiety about the ability of judges and public officials to carry out their duties independently.

“The removal of Chief Justice Torkornoo has sent a chilling, unmistakable message to every judge and public officer in Ghana: exercise your independence at your own risk,” he stated.

Mr Ahiagbah further alleged that the issue reflects what he described as a pattern of conduct by the current administration that weakens institutions and undermines checks and balances within the democratic system.

He contended that the matter should not be viewed solely as a dispute involving a former Chief Justice but as a test of the country’s commitment to preserving the independence of key state institutions.

He therefore urged citizens to speak out against any actions that could erode judicial autonomy and constitutional safeguards.

“All Ghanaians, regardless of political belief, must speak out against the systemic weakening of judicial independence. A weakened judiciary risks not only political opponents but every citizen. Today, it's Justice Torkornoo. Tomorrow, it could be you or your neighbor,” he wrote, adding that Ghanaians must remain committed to protecting democratic governance and the rule of law.

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