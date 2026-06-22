Kennedy Agyapong’s statements undermine NPP’s good name – Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has described recent comments by former presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as anti-party behaviour under the party’s constitution.

His remarks follow recent criticisms by Kennedy Agyapong over the NPP’s failure to operationalise the Afari Military Hospital while in government, as well as warnings that he could “spill the beans” on alleged wrongdoing within the party if pushed further.

The comments have sparked debate among party supporters and reportedly triggered petitions calling for disciplinary action against him.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Saturday, June 20, Richard Ahiagbah cited Article 3 of the NPP Constitution, which he said requires every member to conduct themselves in a manner that protects and promotes the image of the party.

“On the matter of whether his behaviour is anti-party or not, we have a constitution, and the constitution in Article 3 sets a clear standard for all members, that as a member your actions and inactions must promote and defend the good name of the party,” he said.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong’s recent conduct falls short of that standard.

“In the conduct that he’s put up in this matter, it is a conduct that is tantamount to not defending the good name of the party,” he stated.

He further maintained that the comments could rightly be described as anti-party behaviour.

While clarifying that it was not his role to determine sanctions, Ahiagbah said any disciplinary action would have to be handled by the appropriate party committee in line with the NPP’s constitution.

He noted that sanctions for anti-party conduct could range from minor penalties to expulsion, depending on the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Ahiagbah also suggested that Kennedy Agyapong’s decision to repeat and defend his earlier remarks indicates that they were made deliberately.

He added that if petitions have indeed been filed against him, they should be allowed to go through the party’s laid-down procedures, stressing that no member is above the rules of the party.

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