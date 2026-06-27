NPP Disciplinary Committee won’t crucify Kennedy Agyapong – John Darko

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain calm over the referral of former Assin Central MP and presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, to the party's National Disciplinary Committee, insisting that the process does not mean the outspoken politician has already been found guilty.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, Mr Darko said the disciplinary process was part of the party's internal democratic structures and should not be interpreted as an attempt to sideline or persecute Mr. Agyapong.

"The disciplinary committee doesn't mean that he will be crucified. The party has structures. If you have any issue, you go through that particular channel," he stated.

According to him, the committee's engagement with Mr. Agyapong could ultimately result in a conclusion that no wrongdoing occurred and that the party should move forward united.

"If the party has decided to call him before the disciplinary committee, I believe it is in the right direction. The process should be allowed to continue, and we should focus on strengthening the party rather than creating unnecessary divisions," he concluded.

Mr. Darko was responding to concerns surrounding petitions filed against Mr. Agyapong over a series of public comments, including allegations that corruption undermined the implementation of the Agenda 111 hospital project.

The Suame legislator maintained that if Mr. Agyapong possesses evidence to support his claims, the disciplinary process could provide an avenue for those allegations to be thoroughly examined.

"If he has evidence to support his claim, I am sure the committee may help him pursue whatever corruption he believes occurred under Agenda 111. If he is unable to provide evidence, then the party will take an appropriate decision," he noted.

Mr. Darko further cautioned party members, particularly younger activists and leaders, against publicly attacking one another at a time when the NPP is seeking to rebuild following its electoral defeat.

"We have one party to build and we have elections to win. As much as possible, we should be measured in the way we discuss issues concerning the party," he said.

Having worked closely with Mr Agyapong for four years, Mr. Darko said he has no doubt about the former MP's commitment to both the NPP and the country.

He therefore appealed to the party leadership to approach the matter with caution and fairness, while also ensuring that the party remains inclusive.

"The party should not create the impression that anybody is being wished away. We spend millions of cedis trying to attract people into the party and even convince supporters of other parties to join us. We should do everything possible to bring everybody on board," he stressed.

Mr. Darko, however, disagreed with some of Mr. Agyapong's assertions regarding the Agenda 111 programme, particularly suggestions that little or no progress had been made on projects such as the Afari Military Hospital.

According to him, substantial work had been completed on the facility and related infrastructure projects under the previous NPP administration.

"If you look at the percentage of work done, a lot has been achieved. Staff housing is about 77 per cent complete, roads are around 80 per cent complete and landscaping is also about 77 per cent complete. So a lot of work has been done," he argued.

He indicated that the debate over the Afari Hospital project should have provided an opportunity for the party to highlight its achievements in the health sector rather than deepen internal divisions.

"My worry is that the Health Committee had brought the issue of the Afari Hospital to the front burner for discussion, and it was an opportunity for the party to rally around an important issue. Instead, we are now focused on internal disagreements," he said.

Despite the controversy, Mr. Darko expressed confidence in the disciplinary process and urged party members to allow the committee to do its work.

The NPP's National Executive Committee and National Council recently referred Mr. Agyapong to the National Disciplinary Committee following petitions over comments deemed detrimental to party unity and cohesion. The committee has been given two weeks to investigate the matter and submit its recommendations.

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