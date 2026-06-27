Dragging Kennedy Agyapong to disciplinary committee is not wrong – Twum-Barimah

The Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Alexander Twum-Barimah, says there is nothing wrong with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) referring former presidential aspirant and Assin Central stalwart, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to its disciplinary committee if it believes he has breached party rules.

However, he insists that the party must also address the issues raised by the former presidential aspirant rather than focusing solely on disciplinary action.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, Mr Twum-Barimah said every political party has rules and regulations governing the conduct of its members, and enforcing those rules through disciplinary processes is standard practice.

"If someone violates the party's rules, taking the person to the disciplinary committee is not wrong. We did the same to two NDC members, so there is nothing new about it," he said.

Mr Twum-Barimah maintained that he has no objection to the disciplinary process if the party believes Kennedy Agyapong has acted contrary to its rules.

However, he argued that the NPP should not lose sight of the substance of the concerns raised by Kennedy Agyapong. "We should not forget the issues he is raising. Are they factual or not? That is the question," he stated.

According to him, the debate should not be limited to Kennedy Agyapong's conduct but should also examine whether his claims about the party's record are valid.

He noted that some of the projects cited by Kennedy Agyapong remain incomplete despite having been initiated by the previous administration.

"Did they complete them? They did not. They are now asking John Mahama to complete them. Why didn't they complete them?" he questioned.

Mr Twum-Barimah said the NPP would benefit more from addressing the issues raised than from concentrating exclusively on disciplinary proceedings against one of its leading members.

His comments come after the NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council, at a meeting on Thursday, June 25, referred petitions against Kennedy Agyapong to the party's National Disciplinary Committee. The committee has been given two weeks to investigate the petitions and submit its recommendations.

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