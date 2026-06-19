No evidence suggests Bawumia endorsed attacks on Kennedy Agyapong – Bryan Acheampong

Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong has rejected suggestions that former Vice President of Ghana and NPP flagbearer for 2028, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was responsible for attacks directed at Kennedy Agyapong during the party’s recent internal contest.

In a statement calling for reconciliation within the NPP, Dr Acheampong admitted that some supporters associated with various campaigns, including his own, made comments that were disrespectful towards Mr Agyapong.

However, he maintained that there was no evidence linking Dr Bawumia to those actions.

According to him, some of the individuals involved had long-standing personal disagreements with Kennedy Agyapong and acted independently rather than at the direction of the party’s flagbearer. He cautioned against blaming Dr Bawumia or the party as a whole for the actions of a few individuals.

The former Agriculture Minister further argued that internal tensions should be viewed in context, noting that heated exchanges occurred from multiple sides during the campaign period.

He expressed hope that all parties involved would embrace reconciliation without waiting for apologies or concessions from others.

“But we must also be fair and truthful. There is no evidence that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned, directed or endorsed those attacks,” Dr Acheampong said.

“It would be a grave error to allow the misconduct of a few to be charged to the account of our flagbearer, or worse, to our entire party.”

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