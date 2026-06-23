NPP must engage Kennedy Agyapong through dialogue, says Kwadwo Poku Nsafoah

Energy analyst and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Kwadwo Poku Nsafoah has called on the leadership of the party to urgently engage former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong in discussions aimed at addressing concerns that have recently emerged within the party.

His appeal follows public comments by Mr Agyapong that have generated debate among party faithful, particularly his criticisms of the NPP's performance in government and allegations relating to corruption in the award of public contracts.

The remarks have drawn mixed reactions from party members, with some expressing concern about their potential impact on party unity.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, June 22, Mr Nsafoah argued that disagreements between party members should not be allowed to escalate into attacks on the NPP itself.

He suggested that Mr Agyapong's frustrations appear to be directed at specific individuals within the party, including Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, and a number of other leading figures.

According to him, some of the concerns raised by the former presidential aspirant may warrant consideration, but the manner in which they have been expressed has unsettled many supporters.

“When Kennedy makes such statements, people become worried. Many young party members are concerned because he has a significant following within the party,” he said.

Mr Nsafoah noted that Mr Agyapong's strong showing in the NPP presidential primary, where he secured about 23 per cent of the votes, demonstrates the influence he continues to wield within the party.

He disclosed that the party's elders are aware of the growing tensions and are expected to address matters affecting cohesion at future meetings. Stressing the need for swift intervention, he stated:

“My view is that the issue should be dealt with quickly. Kennedy should be called to the table so that the concerns can be discussed and resolved.”

He maintained that constructive dialogue remains the best way to preserve unity and strengthen the party ahead of future political contests.

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