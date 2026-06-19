NPP should be careful with me; I’ll spill the beans if they provoke me – Kennedy Agyapong warns

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has declared that he will not be intimidated or silenced by criticism from within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), amid renewed tensions over his public comments on governance and accountability.
His remarks follow criticism from some party members after he accused the NPP administration of failing to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital during its eight years in government.
Agyapong expressed disappointment over the state of the project, describing it as a missed opportunity to strengthen healthcare delivery in the country. According to him, the facility, which was intended to serve both military personnel and civilians, should have been fully operational by now, given the level of investment made in it.
Speaking on Net 2 TV, the former NPP flagbearer aspirant dismissed suggestions that his comments were motivated by bitterness, insisting that his concerns stem from a desire for national development rather than partisan considerations.
“The NPP says I am bitter. I will not say anything to them. They think it is about what they did during the campaign. They can’t shut me down. If Ghanaians want to know, they should ask them about Agenda 111, whether they were able to complete one. They sold the contracts to other people and took 10 per cent,” he alleged.
Agyapong warned that continued attempts to dismiss or challenge his claims could prompt him to reveal further information.
“NPP should be careful with me, saying I am bitter. If they provoke me, I will spill the beans all over the place,” he cautioned.
He further alleged that the practice of selling public contracts and demanding kickbacks is not confined to one political party, claiming that similar incidents have occurred in dealings linked to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
“In the NDC, too, I was there when somebody brought a contract to my wife worth 55 million dollars. She was asked to pay an advance of 7 per cent before they would give it to her,” he alleged.
Agyapong maintained that corruption remains deeply entrenched in Ghana’s political system, arguing that politicians continue to mislead the public. He insisted that he would not be pressured into remaining silent on issues he believes are affecting the country’s development and governance.
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