Kow Essuman accuses Kwakye Ofosu of misleading public on Presidential salaries

Former Legal Adviser to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has accused Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, of misleading Ghanaians over the origins of the salary and emolument structure currently being enjoyed by staff of the presidency.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 16, Mr Essuman challenged recent claims by Mr Kwakye Ofosu that the remuneration framework being used by the current administration was approved during the tenure of former President Akufo-Addo.

He argued that the constitutional process governing the determination of salaries for the executive makes such a claim inaccurate.

According to Mr Essuman, Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution clearly states that salaries and allowances for the President, staff of the presidency and other executive office holders are determined by Parliament based on recommendations from the relevant committee.

He stressed that no President has the authority to determine salaries and benefits for himself or his staff.

“The President has no authority to determine his own salaries and emoluments, or those of his staff. Article 71(2) of the Constitution is unambiguous,” he stated.

“No impression should therefore be given, whether out of ignorance or mischief, that President Akufo-Addo determined the salaries and allowances payable to himself and his staff. He did not.”

Mr Essuman further maintained that the salary structure currently being implemented was approved by Parliament on January 6, 2025, the final day of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He argued that Mr Kwakye Ofosu's remarks created the false impression that the remuneration package originated under the previous government when, in fact, it was approved at the very end of its tenure.

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