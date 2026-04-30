Agazy International Tournament ends as scouts select eight players for European trials

The second edition of the Agazy International Tournament has concluded at the Tema Newtown Stadium, with scouts selecting eight players from a large pool of emerging talents for trials in Europe.

The three-day tournament, which ran from April 21 to April 23, was organised by Agazy Homes as part of efforts to create pathways for young footballers to break into the global football scene.

Teams from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin took part in the competition, which was open to players above 18 years.

The tournament served as a scouting platform, attracting over 15 international sporting directors and scouts, particularly from Europe, who were on hand to assess emerging talent.

With the competition now concluded, eight players have been selected for trials in Europe, with organisers indicating that the next scouting opportunity could take place in November.

The tournament is seen as a justification exercise for player selection, offering a direct pathway for standout performers to earn international opportunities.

Spanish lead scout Matias Lizarazu praised the overall quality of the players.

“I am very happy with the performance of the players,” he said.

“The level is so high. It is possible that some players will go to Spain for trials. I looked at players with good abilities, physique and technical abilities.”

Organisers believe the tournament continues to strengthen the link between local football structures and international scouting networks, offering players a genuine chance to elevate their careers.

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