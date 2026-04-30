Agazy International Tournament ends as scouts select eight players for European trials

Audio By Carbonatix
The second edition of the Agazy International Tournament has concluded at the Tema Newtown Stadium, with scouts selecting eight players from a large pool of emerging talents for trials in Europe.
The three-day tournament, which ran from April 21 to April 23, was organised by Agazy Homes as part of efforts to create pathways for young footballers to break into the global football scene.
Teams from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin took part in the competition, which was open to players above 18 years.
The tournament served as a scouting platform, attracting over 15 international sporting directors and scouts, particularly from Europe, who were on hand to assess emerging talent.
With the competition now concluded, eight players have been selected for trials in Europe, with organisers indicating that the next scouting opportunity could take place in November.
The tournament is seen as a justification exercise for player selection, offering a direct pathway for standout performers to earn international opportunities.
Spanish lead scout Matias Lizarazu praised the overall quality of the players.
“I am very happy with the performance of the players,” he said.
“The level is so high. It is possible that some players will go to Spain for trials. I looked at players with good abilities, physique and technical abilities.”
Organisers believe the tournament continues to strengthen the link between local football structures and international scouting networks, offering players a genuine chance to elevate their careers.
Latest Stories
-
John Jinapor showing strong leadership on power outages, deserves support – Prof Beyuo
12 minutes
-
Tampuli donates motorbikes, maths sets to support GES, GHS in Gushegu
16 minutes
-
Church elder arrested as alleged galamsey foreman in Ashanti region
18 minutes
-
Light beyond wires: Life without electricity in Tadankro
46 minutes
-
We need specialised court for medical negligence—Hamza Suhuyini
54 minutes
-
Agazy International Tournament ends as scouts select eight players for European trials
1 hour
-
2026 World Cup: Black Stars can ‘surprise’ despite concerns over form – Daniel Opare
1 hour
-
Black Stars must build a team, not rely on talent – Daniel Opare
2 hours
-
2026 World Cup: Black Stars ‘in deep trouble’ without Kudus – Daniel Opare
2 hours
-
Today’s Front pages: Thursday, April 30, 2026
2 hours
-
GH¢57.2m unearned salaries recovered by Auditor-General, supervisors to be surcharged
3 hours
-
John Apetorgbor Kwabla Fugar aka Joe Dakota
3 hours
-
Madam Teresa Abrewa Shebruaba Bessabro
3 hours
-
Npontu Technologies appoints Finance and Digital Strategy Expert Prof. Noel Tagoe to its board
3 hours
-
No burial without justice – Ghana blocks funeral, demands probe into citizen’s killing in South Africa
3 hours