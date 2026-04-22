Agazy International Tournament underway in Tema as scouts eye emerging talents

Audio By Carbonatix
The second edition of the Agazy International Tournament is underway at the Tema Newtown Stadium, drawing attention from international scouts and young footballers eager to make their mark.
The three-day tournament, which began on April 21 and runs until April 23, is being organised by Agazy Homes as part of efforts to create a pathway for emerging talents to break into the global football scene.
Now in its second edition, the competition has attracted teams from across West Africa, including Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin, with players above the age of 18 eligible to participate.
It serves as a key scouting platform, with over 15 international sporting directors and scouts in attendance, particularly from Europe, seeking to identify promising players.
Spanish scout Matias Lizarazu, who is serving as the lead scout for the tournament, highlighted the importance of the initiative.
“An event that not only represents a competition but also an opportunity to connect, share and grow together in the sport,” he said.
“We hope this is the beginning of a strong relationship.”
With matches already ongoing on day two of the competition, players are being given a rare opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of decision-makers from top clubs, including those linked to European leagues.
Organisers believe the tournament will not only spotlight individual talent but also strengthen ties between local football structures and international networks, offering participants a genuine chance to elevate their careers.
As the competition heads into its final day, attention remains firmly on Tema, where the next generation of stars are hoping to seize their moment on a global stage.
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