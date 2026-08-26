Tourism Minister dazzled by Kintampo Waterfalls, issues stern warning to encroachers

The Kintampo Waterfalls, one of Ghana's most breathtaking natural treasures, took centre stage on Monday as the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, concluded a three-day familiarisation tour of the Bono and Bono East regions with a mix of awe-inspired praise and an uncompromising warning to land grabbers.

Visibly moved by the thundering cascade and the serene canopy surrounding the site, the Minister broke into spontaneous applause for the traditional authorities, municipal officials, and community members who have preserved the environment with remarkable dedication.

‘This is a national treasure’

“I commend Nananom, the Municipal authorities, and the good people of this community for their stewardship. To see this environment so well preserved is a testament to your dedication. You have done Ghana proud,” Minister Gomashie stated during her address to the chiefs and local stakeholders.

The Minister’s visit forms part of a broader assessment of tourism, cultural and creative arts sites across the country. The Kintampo Waterfalls, located approximately 4 kilometres from the Kintampo township, drops 70 metres in three stages and is widely regarded as one of Ghana's highest and most accessible waterfalls.

The site also features a canopy walkway that takes visitors high above the forest floor, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding greenery.

‘Stay away before government comes after you’

But the Minister’s admiration quickly gave way to a firm governmental directive. Confronting what she described as a growing crisis of encroachment on state lands, Minister Gomashie issued an unambiguous ultimatum to trespassers and developers eyeing the protected enclave.

“Let me be clear to those who are dreaming of encroaching on this land: stay away before the government comes after you. This environment is a national treasure, and we will protect it at all costs,” she warned.

The caution is consistent with the Minister’s recent stance on protecting Ghana’s heritage sites. Earlier this month, she ordered the immediate removal of unauthorised structures around the country’s forts and castles, warning that continued encroachment threatens the preservation of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

‘You must pay a visit’

Beyond the stern warning, the Minister extended a passionate invitation to Ghanaians and the diaspora. She urged investors with a heart for tourism to look seriously at the potential of Kintampo, which she described as the “centre of Ghana” and a hub of tourist attractions.

“I urge all Ghanaians and those in the diaspora who have tourism at heart to come and see what Kintampo has to offer. This is the centre of Ghana, full of attractions. You must pay a visit,” she said.

The Kintampo Waterfalls, together with the canopy walkway, the Boabeng Fiema Monkey Sanctuary, and Digya National Park, position the Bono East Region as a growing eco-tourism destination with immense untapped potential.

Visitors to the falls can enjoy swimming in the refreshing natural pools, hiking scenic forest trails, and bird watching, making it an ideal stop for travellers journeying between Kumasi and Tamale or Mole National Park.

A blueprint for regional transformation

The Minister’s Bono East tour, which began with a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, signals a renewed administrative focus on leveraging tourism for economic transformation.

Her engagements across the region are expected to help the Ministry assess selected tourism sites and develop strategies for sustainable growth.

As the sun set over the Kintampo enclave, the message from the Ministry was clear: enjoy its beauty, invest in its future, but do not dare to destroy its soul.

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