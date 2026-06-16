2026 World Cup: Chief Imam urges national prayers for Black Stars ahead of Panama opener

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on Muslims across Ghana to offer special prayers and spiritual support for the Black Stars as the national team embarks on its qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary at the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Osmanu Seidu, on 15 June, the Islamic leader extended his goodwill and prayers to Ghana’s senior national football team, urging Ghanaians at home and abroad to unite behind the squad as it seeks qualification for football’s biggest global tournament.

“As Ghana embarks on yet another historic journey on the world’s biggest football stage, His Eminence joins millions of Ghanaians both at home and abroad in offering fervent prayers for the success of the national team,” the statement said.

The Chief Imam prayed for divine guidance and protection for the players, technical team and management throughout the qualification campaign.

“He prays that Almighty Allah grants the players, technical team, and management divine guidance, strength, wisdom, unity, discipline, and resilience throughout the tournament. He further prays for their safety, protection from injury, and the fortitude to perform with excellence, dignity, and honour,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, the call forms part of a commitment made during a recent visit by officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the National Chief Imam.

In fulfilment of that commitment, Sheikh Sharubutu has directed Imams across the country to dedicate special prayers for the Black Stars during congregational worship.

“In fulfilment of the commitment made during the recent visit of the Ghana Football Association to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence has directed Imams across the country, particularly Regional and District Imams, to remember the Black Stars in their prayers and supplications. Special prayers are being offered for the team’s opening match against Panama and for the success of Ghana’s entire World Cup campaign, which marks the nation’s fifth appearance at the tournament,” the statement said.

The National Chief Imam stressed that the Black Stars represent more than a football team, describing the side as a symbol of national unity and collective aspiration.

“The National Chief Imam believes that the Black Stars carry not only the aspirations of football supporters but also the collective hopes, pride, and identity of the Ghanaian people. Their participation on the global stage serves as a powerful symbol of national unity and patriotism, transcending political, ethnic, and religious differences,” the statement added.

He therefore appealed to all Ghanaians to rally behind the team regardless of political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

“His Eminence therefore calls on all Ghanaians to rally behind the team with one voice and one spirit, offering encouragement, goodwill, and prayers as they strive to bring honour to the nation.”

The Chief Imam also expressed confidence in the ability of the Black Stars to make the country proud through their performances.

“May Almighty Allah bless the Black Stars with success and make their participation a source of pride, joy, and inspiration for Ghana and future generations.

“Go Black Stars! Go Ghana!”

Ghana will begin its Group L campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto, before facing England and Croatia in the remaining group matches.

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