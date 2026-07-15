GNPC Explorco mourns the passing of the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II

Audio By Carbonatix
It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that the Management and Staff of GNPC Explorco received the news of the transition of the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II.
We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the Kingmakers led by the Kuga Naa, the Dagbon Traditional Council, and the entire chiefs and people of the Dagbon Kingdom.
As the 41st Yaa Naa and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty was an extraordinary pillar of peace, reconciliation, and progressive leadership. His historic ascension to the Nam (the skin) in 2019 ushered in a golden era of unity and stability that not only transformed the Dagbon Kingdom but served as an inspiring blueprint for peaceful coexistence across the entire Republic of Ghana.
For GNPC Explorco, the late Overlord was far more than a traditional ruler; he was a revered father, a visionary guide, and a foundational stakeholder. During our recent operational and stakeholder engagements across the region, his wise counsel, profound blessings, and unwavering commitment to the socio-economic advancement of his people paved the way for harmonious community relationships.
His passion for development, exemplified by his leadership in modernizing the historic Gbewaa Palace and reviewing the traditional framework to support modern progress, will remain an enduring legacy.
As the Dagbon Kingdom enters this sacred period of mourning and customary rites, GNPC Explorco stands in absolute solidarity with the people. We join the nation in honoring the glorious life of a magnificent King who fought tirelessly for the soul, peace, and progress of his people.
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