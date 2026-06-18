GNPC Explorco partners Tamale Technical University to train Ghana’s next generation of petroleum professionals

GNPC Explorco and Tamale Technical University (TaTU) have officially institutionalized a strategic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between the upstream petroleum industry and academia.

The two institutions signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a robust framework for technical knowledge transfer, capacity building, and collaborative skills development.

The high-profile ceremony was attended by key administrative leadership, governing council members, and academic heads, signaling a shared commitment to building a highly skilled, industry-ready workforce for Ghana's evolving energy sector.

A Combined Front for Strategic Growth

Representing GNPC Explorco at the signing ceremony were delegations from both the Corporate Affairs and the Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) teams. The dual presence of these teams underscored the partnership's holistic focus on sustainable operational practices, regulatory compliance, and community-centered stakeholder engagement.

Signifying the operational importance of the agreement, the Head of Corporate Affairs executed the agreement on behalf of the Managing Director (MD) and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of GNPC Explorco.

The entire academic and administrative faculty of Tamale Technical University turned out to mark the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor of TaTU, Professor Bashiru Imoro Ibn Saeed, signed the document on behalf of the university, solidifying the institution's commitment to integrating real-world petroleum sector practices directly into its technical and engineering curricula.

High-Level Endorsement and Long-Term Impact

The signing was formally witnessed by the Chairman of the TaTU Governing Council, Mandariwura (Alhaji) Seidu Iddi, whose presence underscored the institutional and socio-economic weight of the collaboration.

The MOU sets the stage for a series of structured interventions, including specialized training workshops, joint research opportunities, and practical exposure initiatives.

By pairing Explorco’s frontline operational experience with TaTU’s academic infrastructure, the partnership is uniquely positioned to cultivate local technical talent.

With the formal legal framework now established, both institutions are immediately moving into the operational implementation phase, signaling a dynamic future for institutional cooperation and regional development.

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