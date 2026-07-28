Defending Free Expression, Promoting Responsible Media: A call for dialogue, education and the rule of law in Ghana

Stephen Armah Quaye

One government complained that insults directed at its leaders had gone too far. Another government now faces criticism over the arrest and prosecution of some social media commentators accused of crossing legal boundaries in their online publications.

The names of those in power may change, but one question remains constant:

How can Ghana protect both freedom of expression and the dignity of individuals without weakening the democratic principles upon which the nation is built?

This question deserves sober reflection, not political point-scoring.

Ghana has earned international recognition as one of Africa's strongest democracies, where freedom of speech, press freedom, and political pluralism remain important constitutional values. These freedoms allow citizens, journalists, bloggers, and commentators to scrutinise government actions, question public policies, and participate in national discourse without fear of arbitrary interference.

However, freedom of expression has never meant freedom from responsibility.

Likewise, enforcing the law should never create the impression that legitimate criticism of government is being criminalised.

Finding the appropriate balance between these two principles is one of the greatest challenges confronting modern democracies.

During the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, concerns were publicly raised about the growing culture of insults directed at political leaders. At the time, many voices defended broad freedom of expression, arguing that criticism, even when harsh, formed part of democratic participation.

Today, under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama, reports of arrests involving some social media commentators have generated another national conversation, this time about due process, freedom of expression, and the appropriate use of state authority.

Every allegation of unlawful conduct should be investigated fairly and independently.

Where evidence exists that a law has been broken, legal processes should follow constitutional safeguards, including respect for due process, access to legal representation, and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Equally important, law enforcement actions should be carried out professionally and proportionately, ensuring that public confidence in democratic institutions is strengthened rather than weakened.

This is precisely why institutions established to protect media freedom and democratic accountability have an important role to play.

Organisations such as the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the National Media Commission (NMC), the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), civil society organisations, legal advocacy groups, and other professional bodies should continue engaging constructively in public discussions whenever important questions arise concerning media freedom, journalism ethics, and constitutional rights.

Their responsibility extends beyond defending journalists alone.

The rapid growth of digital media has transformed the information landscape.

Today, anyone with a smartphone can publish information capable of reaching thousands or even millions of people within minutes.

This reality means that many people who do not possess formal journalism training now perform functions similar to those traditionally associated with the media.

That reality creates both opportunities and responsibilities.

It is therefore time for Ghana to invest more heavily in nationwide public education on responsible digital communication.

Professional media organisations could partner with universities, civil society groups, technology companies, and legal experts to organise nationwide awareness campaigns on topics such as:

Responsible journalism.

Fact-checking.

Verification of information.

Defamation law.

Privacy rights.

Ethical reporting.

Digital citizenship.

Responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Freedom of expression under Ghana's Constitution.

Such educational initiatives would help citizens understand not only their constitutional rights but also the legal responsibilities that accompany those rights.

Education often succeeds where punishment alone cannot.

An informed citizen is less likely to spread misinformation.

A trained blogger is more likely to verify facts before publication.

A responsible content creator understands that criticism should be evidence-based rather than defamatory or abusive.

This is how democratic societies mature.

At the same time, political leaders should continue demonstrating tolerance toward criticism, even when that criticism is uncomfortable.

Public office inevitably attracts scrutiny.

Constructive criticism strengthens democracy by encouraging accountability and improving governance.

Where publications cross legal boundaries into defamation, incitement, or other unlawful conduct, established legal processes remain available to seek justice.

The goal should always be to uphold both accountability and constitutional freedoms simultaneously.

Finally, this national conversation should also be approached from a moral perspective.

President John Dramani Mahama has publicly identified himself as a Christian.

The teachings of Jesus Christ continue to inspire millions around the world, including many public leaders.

Among Christ's enduring messages are forgiveness, mercy, reconciliation, humility, and compassion.

As recorded in the Lord's Prayer:

"Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us."

These words remind all leaders, not only presidents but every citizen, that justice and mercy can coexist.

Choosing dialogue where possible, encouraging reconciliation, and promoting civic education can often strengthen national unity more effectively than prolonged confrontation.

Likewise, bloggers, journalists, content creators, and ordinary citizens must also learn from recent events.

Freedom of expression should never become an excuse for spreading falsehoods, personal attacks, hate speech, or defamatory publications.

The credibility of journalism depends upon truth, fairness, accuracy, and responsibility.

The credibility of democracy depends upon protecting both liberty and justice.

Ghana's future will not be secured through fear.

Neither will it be secured through irresponsible communication.

It will be secured through stronger institutions, informed citizens, professional journalism, responsible digital communication, respect for constitutional rights, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

That is the Ghana every citizen deserves.

A word to the wise is enough.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.