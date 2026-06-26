Media urged to inform and hold power accountable

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the Africa–China Centre for Policy & Advisory (ACCPA), Paul Frimpong, has urged the media to go beyond informing the public and actively question and hold power accountable in Ghana–China relations.
He underscored the critical role of journalists in shaping public understanding of Ghana’s engagement with China and ensuring accountability in the management of international partnerships.
Speaking at the opening session of the Ghana–China Media Fellowship (GCMF) 2026 on Thursday, Mr Frimpong said as Ghana’s relations with China continued to expand in trade, investment, infrastructure, education, and development cooperation, journalists had an increasing responsibility to provide accurate, balanced, and evidence-based information.
He noted that public perceptions of international partnerships were often shaped by the quality of available information, making journalists central to helping citizens understand the opportunities, challenges, and implications of such engagements.
Mr Frimpong said the media also served as a vital accountability mechanism in democratic societies.
"The responsibility of the media does not end with reporting events. Journalists must be prepared to ask difficult questions, interrogate policy choices, scrutinise agreements and hold public officials accountable for decisions made in the national interest,” he said.
Informed public discourse must be grounded in facts, evidence, and professional ethics rather than misinformation or sensationalism, Mr Frimpong said.
He explained that the Ghana–China Media Fellowship was established to strengthen the capacity of media professionals to report on Ghana–China relations and international affairs in a balanced, informed, and context-driven manner.
The 2026 fellowship brings together journalists, media professionals, and content creators from across Ghana for a 12-week learning and exchange programme focused on Ghana–China relations, global affairs, development cooperation, trade, governance, and media practice.
Participants will engage in expert-led sessions, practical learning activities, collaborative projects, and field visits to deepen their understanding of issues shaping Ghana’s engagement with China and the wider international community.
The opening session was marked by strong enthusiasm from participants, who expressed excitement about the opportunity to broaden their perspectives, engage with experts, and strengthen their professional capacity in reporting on international issues.
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