When democracy is tested, press freedom matters most.

As democracies confront disinformation, political polarisation and declining public trust, safeguarding press freedom remains essential to accountability, informed public debate and democratic resilience.

Every democracy depends on citizens who can make informed choices. That, in turn, depends on access to accurate, independent and trustworthy reporting. A free press is therefore not merely a feature of a democratic society; it is one of the institutions that enables democracy to function. It equips the public with the information needed to scrutinise leaders, understand complex issues and participate meaningfully in civic life.

Recent years have shown why this role matters. During elections, armed conflicts, and public health emergencies, journalists have been required to verify rapidly changing claims while false information spreads across digital platforms at remarkable speed.

In such moments, professional reporting becomes more than a source of news. It provides context, tests competing narratives against evidence, and helps citizens make informed judgements in times of uncertainty.

The profession has become increasingly demanding. UNESCO and the Committee to Protect Journalists continue to document the killing, detention, intimidation and legal harassment of journalists across many parts of the world. Those covering corruption, organised crime, political unrest and war often face exceptional risks while serving the public interest. These realities remind us that media freedom remains fragile, even where constitutional protections formally exist.

The digital revolution has fundamentally reshaped how information is produced, distributed and consumed. Social media and artificial intelligence have broadened access to information and amplified a wider range of voices. At the same time, they have accelerated the spread of manipulated images, fabricated videos and coordinated disinformation campaigns. For modern newsrooms, success is measured not by publishing first but by verifying carefully, explaining clearly and maintaining the confidence of their audiences.

History repeatedly demonstrates the public value of independent journalism. Investigative reporting has uncovered corruption, exposed human rights abuses and revealed institutional failures that might otherwise have remained hidden. Such work has prompted official investigations, legislative reforms and greater transparency in many countries. Journalism cannot resolve every societal challenge, but it ensures that issues affecting the public are brought into the open for examination, debate and, where necessary, action.

Safeguarding a free press is a shared responsibility. Governments must protect journalists and ensure access to information. Media organisations must invest in rigorous reporting and uphold high editorial standards. Technology companies should take meaningful steps to curb the spread of demonstrably false content while respecting freedom of expression. Citizens also play an important role by supporting credible journalism, questioning unverified claims and engaging critically with the information they consume.

Public confidence cannot be manufactured through slogans or technology alone. It is earned through accuracy, transparency, fairness and accountability. Every carefully sourced investigation, every difficult question asked in the public interest and every correction made when errors occur strengthen the relationship between journalism and the communities it serves.

Democracies rarely deteriorate overnight. They weaken gradually as scrutiny fades; misinformation overwhelms evidence, and confidence in independent reporting declines. A free press is more than another democratic institution—it is one of democracy’s most enduring safeguards.

Defending press freedom ultimately means protecting every citizen’s right to seek the truth, to hold power to account, and to participate fully in public life.

When democracy is tested, press freedom matters most.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.