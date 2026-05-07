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Don’t mind distractors; have a plan and move ahead — Nanabanyin Dadson advises youth

Source: Clara Seshie  
  7 May 2026 10:33pm
Head of the Department of Media and Journalism at African University of Communications and Business (AUCB)
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Head of the Department of Media and Journalism at African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), Nanabanyin Dadson, has encouraged young people to stay focused on their goals and fight off activities that could derail their dreams.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile programme on Thursday, May 7, Mr Dadson shared a simple but powerful message when asked about the one thing that inspires him and the advice he would give listeners.

“I will say don’t mind the distractors; have your plan and move ahead,” he said.

His remarks come after he opened up during the interview about living with a stammer and the challenges he faced while growing up, teaching and working in the media industry.

Mr Dadson explained that despite struggling with speech difficulties for many years, he refused to allow the condition to stop him from pursuing his ambitions.

He recalled moments of embarrassment, including difficulties speaking in public and even saying simple words in everyday situations.

However, he said determination and confidence helped him push through those experiences.

The veteran media personality also spoke about how he used humour to deal with his stammer while teaching students and lecturing at the university level.

According to him, he would often joke about stammering during his first interaction with students to make them feel comfortable and to remove tension around the condition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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