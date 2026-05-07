I originated  ‘Graphic Showbiz’ — NanaBanyin Dadson

Head of the Department of Media and Journalism at African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), NanaBanyin Dadson, has revealed that he coined the name “Graphic Showbiz”, one of Ghana’s most recognised entertainment newspapers.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile programme, host Lexis Bill asked Mr Dadson how he feels looking back on more than 30 years spent in the media space.

In response, he said he takes pride not only in his own work but also in mentoring younger writers and journalists who later entered the industry.

“I think I will applaud myself,” he said.

“Not only did I write, but I also mentored others who didn’t know what to do, but I helped them with how to write, how to review works of art, music, dance, theatre, tourism, food and, of course, fashion.”

Mr Dadson said his career evolved steadily over the years until he eventually became editor of Graphic Showbiz, which he described as having emerged from The Mirror newspaper.

"And I wasn't stagnant as such, I was being moved up the scale until I became the editor of Graphic ShowBiz, which was a complete paper out of The Mirror.

He also disclosed that the title “Graphic Showbiz” itself was his idea, though he wasn't the first editor for it.

“In fact, the title Graphic Showbiz came from me,” he revealed.

“We were looking for a title for the paper. Everybody was trying to bring in ideas. I brought in mine, and it worked.”

Mr Dadson reflected on his journey in arts and entertainment journalism, describing how he entered the media space at a time when there were only a few writers covering showbiz in Ghana.

“When I entered the graphic arts space, there weren’t many others except for a handful,” he said.

He recalled that some of the few names active in the industry at the time included Carl Agyeman Bannerman, who hosted a programme on GBC Radio 2.

“I came at a time when I stood out,” he said.

“Not only that, I had completed a degree course in English and Performing Arts, so I seemed to have a bit more background knowledge than the others,” he explained.

Speaking about some of the memorable works he produced during his years at Graphic Showbiz, Mr Dadson said one of his stories nearly won him the Ghana Journalists Association Journalist of the Year award.

“There were a lot of pieces I did. I did one that almost won the GJA Journalist of the Year. But unfortunately, I was competing with Komla Dumor at the time.”

He explained that Komla Dumor’s story focused on the management of funds at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), making it more impactful in the eyes of judges.

“He was on Social Security and National Insurance Trust, the way they were using our money and the way things were going,” he said.

“So automatically, that one had more effect than the arts,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.