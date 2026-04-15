Abu Jinapor backs Ghana’s push for reparative justice at UN level

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has backed Ghana’s foreign policy push for reparative justice following a United Nations resolution that classified the trans-Atlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews, Mr Abu Jinapor said efforts by Ghana and other African states to address historical injustices should be widely supported.

“Whatever foreign policy efforts the government of Ghana speaks for to promote Pan-Africanism and ensure that African people and their history and historical injustices are corrected should be welcomed in no two ways,” he said.

His comments come after the UN adopted a resolution recognising the trans-Atlantic slave trade as a grave historical injustice, a move widely seen as a symbolic but significant step in global reparations advocacy.

Mr Abu Jinapor noted that the push for reparative justice did not begin with the current administration, stressing that successive governments have contributed to advancing the agenda on the international stage.

He said Ghana’s leadership role in Pan-African diplomacy places it in a strategic position to continue shaping global conversations on historical accountability.

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