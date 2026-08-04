CSSPS establishes call centres, resolution centres for SHS placement concerns 

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat says it has established call centres and resolution centres across the country to address placement-related concerns ahead of the reopening of senior high schools, with officials assuring parents that there is still enough time to resolve outstanding issues before students report on September 18.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, August 4, CSSPS Secretariat Coordinator Sherif Sulemana said parents and guardians experiencing difficulties with school placements should use the newly established support centres rather than panic.

"We still have a window of two weeks, three weeks to deal with the issues and address them for them to get them ready to report to school on the 18th of September," he said.

Mr Sulemana explained that, unlike previous years, the Secretariat has put in place multiple channels to resolve placement challenges.

"This year we have call centres, we have regional resolution centres and the National Resolution Centre at the GNAT Hall. So, what we expect is that they should go to the regional resolution centres. Whatever issues they have would be addressed."

According to him, most of the concerns reported after the release of placements typically relate to requests for changes in schools, programmes of study or residential status.

"Majority of our issues largely has to do with people wanting to change their school, their programs, or probably their residential status. And those issues will be dealt with once they bring that to our attention."

He noted that the resolution centres are established every year after placements are released to ensure eligible students are able to begin the academic year without unnecessary delays.

"After the placement, usually there are issues, concerns that we need to deal with. Then we set up the resolution centers and address those issues for students to report back to school on the 18th of September, 2026."

Mr Sulemana also explained how this year's school selection and placement process works.

He said candidates are required to select eight schools, comprising no more than two Category A schools, three Category B schools and three Category C schools.

"For this year, they are making eight choices. They are required to choose not more than two Category A schools, not more than three Category B schools, and not more than three Category C schools."

He said candidates' Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results determine the range of schools for which they are likely to qualify.

"Once that is done, based on the results you have, it should tell you your strengths, whether or not you are eligible or qualified for a Category A school."

Mr Sulemana said the placement process matches each candidate's aggregate score, preferred programme of study and boarding or day preference with available vacancies in their selected schools.

"The results as they are, we match the aggregates of the candidates to the available spaces and the programs in the various choice of schools."

Illustrating the process, he said a candidate seeking admission to a particular senior high school to study science as a boarder would only be placed if their academic performance matched the available vacancies for that programme.

Where the number of qualified applicants exceeds the available places, he said candidates are ranked according to their aggregate scores, with raw scores used to separate candidates who obtain the same aggregate.

"That makes it much more competitive. So, we rank them based on the Aggregate scores. Then we now use the raw scores to break the ties and ensure that the ones with the higher raw score get in first."

He added that where, for example, a school has space for 700 students but receives applications from 1,000 qualified candidates, only the highest-ranked applicants will be admitted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.