Fisheries Ministry exempts canoe fishers from closed season, introduces strict oversight measures

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has exempted canoe fishing operators from the 2026 Marine Fisheries Closed Season while introducing strict measures to regulate their activities.

Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, made the announcement at the Tema Canoe Basin, stating that the decision reflects the critical role canoe fisheries play in Ghana’s food security and the livelihoods of many citizens.

Madam Arthur noted that canoe fisheries supply approximately 80 per cent of locally consumed fish and account for about 60 per cent of the nation’s animal protein.

She explained that the exemption was intended to prevent economic hardship among artisanal fishers and avoid post-closure fishing pressure that could undermine broader conservation efforts.

“Their contribution to sustainability is recognised through the designation of Ghana’s first marine protected area, where traditional fishing grounds have been designated as regulated zones,” she said.

She added that the Ministry was collaborating on tracking and communication systems to improve real-time contact with fishers at sea and enable swift response to emergencies.

Outlining the closed season schedule, she said industrial tuna vessels were already observing their closed season from March 17 to April 30, 2026.

Madam Arthur further stated that industrial trawlers would observe a two-month closed season from July 1 to August 31, 2026, while semi-industrial vessels would observe a one-month closure from July 1 to July 31, 2026.

She indicated that the Ministry would collaborate with stakeholders to roll out a comprehensive fishers’ protection package covering vessel licensing, insurance for fishing assets, social security arrangements, and transparent access to fisheries subsidies, including premix fuel.

The Minister warned canoe fishers to strictly comply with all fisheries regulations, particularly on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices, stressing that light fishing and the use of dynamite would not be tolerated.

Madam Arthur noted that enforcement would be intensified through enhanced monitoring, control, and surveillance, with offenders to be prosecuted under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2025.

She reiterated that the government recognises the role of canoe fishers in sustainable fisheries management, citing the establishment of Ghana’s first marine protected area to balance conservation with continued access for local fishers.

She called on all stakeholders—including fishers, processors, traders, traditional authorities, and enforcement agencies—to support the measures.

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East, said the initiatives were aimed at preventing the depletion of fish stocks while ensuring long-term sustainability and abundance in Ghana’s waters.

He added that the measures would also promote the efficient distribution and sale of premix fuel in line with government policy.

Mr. Odamtten urged stakeholders to engage constructively, encouraging them to present their concerns through the appropriate channels without confrontation.

According to him, the interventions are designed to strengthen the fisheries sector for the overall benefit of the country.

As part of the announcement, an open forum was held for stakeholders to express their concerns, with most issues raised by trawler operators and artisanal fishers.

Premix fuel dealers were also directed to account for their operations, with authorities warning that any dealer who fails to submit the required bank statements within 24 hours would face suspension.

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