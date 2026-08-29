Protect freedom of worship, prevent faith-based discrimination — Mahama charges Ayariga

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the newly appointed Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, to protect freedom of worship and ensure that no Ghanaian is marginalised because of their faith or ethnicity.

The President issued the directive when he swore Mr Ayariga into office at Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

According to President Mahama, Ghana’s religious and cultural diversity must be harnessed to strengthen national unity rather than become a source of division.

“At all times, government must protect freedom of worship, promote tolerance and ensure that no citizen is marginalised because of their faith, ethnicity or ethnic affiliation,” he said.

President Mahama noted that Mr Ayariga’s responsibility for chieftaincy and religious affairs would require wisdom, patience and impartiality.

He described traditional authorities as indispensable development partners and custodians of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The President also acknowledged the contribution of religious organisations to education, healthcare, social protection, peacebuilding and national cohesion.

He consequently urged the minister to engage traditional and religious institutions respectfully and fairly while ensuring that the government remains impartial in its dealings with them.

President Mahama reminded Mr Ayariga that the oath of office was more than a ceremonial requirement, describing it as a solemn commitment to serve Ghanaians with integrity, humility, fairness and fidelity to the Constitution.

He added that public office required officials to place the national interest above personal convenience, political considerations and sectional interests.

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