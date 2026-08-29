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Mahama tasks Zanetor to put science, technology at the centre of national development

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  29 August 2026 4:27pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the newly appointed Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, to make science, technology and innovation central to Ghana’s development agenda.

He said the ministry must strengthen scientific research, promote innovation, support local inventors and deepen collaboration among universities, research institutions and industry.

President Mahama gave the directive after swearing Dr Agyeman-Rawlings into office at Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

“Your ministry must place science, technology and innovation at the heart of our national development,” he said.

“We must strengthen scientific research, encourage innovation, support local inventors and deepen collaboration amongst our universities, research institutions and industry.”

The President urged the ministry to create opportunities for young Ghanaians to apply science and technology to critical sectors of the economy, including agriculture, healthcare, energy, climate resilience, manufacturing and the digital economy.

He said stronger collaboration between researchers and industry would help translate scientific knowledge and local innovations into practical solutions to Ghana’s development challenges.

President Mahama also charged Dr Agyeman-Rawlings to ensure that the country’s development creates jobs and expands opportunities without compromising the environment on which future generations depend.

He reminded the new Minister that Ghanaians expected integrity, accessibility, accountability and urgency from public officials.

He further urged her to listen to professional advice, respect the institutions under her leadership and ensure the prudent management of public resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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