Photos: Mahama swears in Ayariga, Zanetor as new Ministers

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has sworn Mahama Ayariga into office as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.
The brief ceremony was held at the presidency on Saturday, August 29, where the two Ministers formally assumed their new responsibilities in government.
President Mahama urged them to approach their respective roles with integrity, humility and fairness while upholding the Constitution.
He reminded the newly sworn-in Ministers that public office is both a privilege and a responsibility, charging them to place the national interest above all other considerations.
The President also urged them to discharge their duties with fidelity to the Constitution and remain committed to serving Ghanaians in their new capacities.
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