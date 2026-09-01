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Zanetor pledges to protect Ghana’s natural resources for future generations

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  1 September 2026 8:37am
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Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has pledged to protect Ghana’s natural resources and promote their sustainable use for the benefit of present and future generations.

In a statement posted on social media following her swearing-in last week, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said Ghana’s environment must be treated as a national inheritance rather than a resource to be exploited without restraint.

“I see our environment not as a resource to exploit, but as an inheritance entrusted to our care,” she stated.

She said the government and citizens had a shared responsibility to protect the country’s ecosystems and natural assets.

“We are stewards with a duty to protect our flora and fauna, water bodies, land, air and natural resources, holding them in trust for this generation and for posterity,” she said.

Zanetor identifies key environmental challenges.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings acknowledged that Ghana faces significant environmental challenges, including climate change, illegal mining, pollution, environmental degradation and poor waste management.

“The challenges before us are significant. Managing climate change, environmental degradation, illegal mining, waste management, pollution and the sustainable use of our natural resources require courage, innovation, collaboration and, above all, decisive action,” she stated.

She pledged to work with scientists, researchers, innovators, environmentalists, state institutions, businesses and local communities to address these challenges and promote sustainable development.

“I will listen. I will learn, and I will engage, working with the many talented Ghanaians who believe in our country’s potential — our scientists, researchers, innovators, environmentalists, institutions, businesses and communities,” she said.

‘Public service is a call to duty’

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing her to the position, describing public service as a responsibility that requires duty, sacrifice and stewardship.

“I do not take this responsibility lightly. Public service is, first and foremost, a call to duty, sacrifice and stewardship,” she said.

She pledged to discharge her responsibilities with integrity, humility and purpose, stressing that the value of public office should ultimately be measured by its impact on citizens.

“The ultimate measure of public office is not the position we occupy, but the lives we touch and the difference we make,” she stated.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called on Ghanaians to support efforts to protect the environment, advance science and harness technology for national development.

“This is bigger than any one individual. It is about the Ghana we leave behind, and I am ready to serve,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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