EXPLAINER: Why Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s ‘past eight years’ comments have sparked controversy

Ghana's Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has come under intense scrutiny following comments he made during visits to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), where he appeared to compare the performance of state institutions under the current administration with that of the previous eight years.

The remarks have triggered criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party and civil society voices, with concerns raised about the political neutrality and independence of the Judiciary. The Judicial Service has since clarified that the Chief Justice’s observations were made in good faith and were not intended to undermine judicial independence.

In this explainer, we break down what the Chief Justice said, why the comments have generated controversy, the reactions that have followed, and what the debate means for judicial independence in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.