GIISDEC takes charge of scrap metal recovery in NAIMOS operational areas

The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) has intensified efforts to promote cleaner and more sustainable mining operations by taking the lead in the collection and management of scrap metals within areas covered by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

The initiative forms part of GIISDEC’s broader mandate to support the development of Ghana’s iron and steel industry while promoting responsible resource utilization and environmental stewardship.

Through the initiative, GIISDEC is working to identify, collect and properly manage scrap metals and other waste materials generated within NAIMOS operational areas.

The exercise is expected to help improve environmental conditions in mining communities and reduce the risks associated with the indiscriminate disposal of metallic waste. GIISDEC is almost through with processes leading to the regulation and formalisation of the whole scrap metal value chain.

GIISDEC have so far been to Galamsey sites in the western & western-north regions, ahafo, eastern region and some parts of the ashanti region with the NAIMOS team. An estimated 100 metric tons of scrap metal have been collected from all these sites put together.

The Corporation believes that developing an efficient scrap recovery system can complement Ghana’s efforts to secure sustainable sources of raw materials for local steel production.

By taking an active role in scrap-metal recovery within NAIMOS operational areas, GIISDEC is demonstrating that environmental responsibility and industrial development can be pursued together.

This intervention by the corporation has slowed down the activities of these illegal miners, making their re-mobilization efforts very difficult.

The Corporation is expected to continue working with government institutions, mining operators, and local authorities and host communities to strengthen responsible metal waste management and maximize the value of Ghana’s mineral resources.

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