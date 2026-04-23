ORAL promise under fire as Senyo Hosi says Ghanaians are losing faith in leadership

Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has noted a deepening trust deficit between citizens and the leadership, arguing that corruption continues to erode confidence in governance despite bold promises such as government’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL).

Speaking on Wednesday, he said corruption has remained a constant feature in Ghana’s democratic journey, casting a shadow over every election cycle.

“Almost every coup that we’ve had has found a way to bring corruption into the pipeline. Tell me which election that we’ve had in this country that corruption has not been a part of the top three matters that are supposed to be discussed,” he said.

His comments come at a time when a coalition of civil society organisations is preparing to join a Supreme Court case as amicus curiae to defend the constitutionality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), amid fears of attempts to weaken Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture.

Hosi pointed directly to the expectations that accompanied the current administration’s anti-corruption drive, noting that many Ghanaians, including himself, had placed their hopes in its promises.

“We have a government that came with a strong Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) advocacy, the world supported it. I don’t hide it. I voted for this government. I’ve never lost an election. There’s only one election I refuse to vote, which was the 2020, election, you know. I have never lost an election, you know,” he said.

He stressed that his support for any government is rooted in expectations of meaningful policy outcomes, not political loyalty.

“And it’s not because I vote for you or not. I vote for you because I hope that you will be able to drive policy that changes and promote the good of our people as a people, whether I’m in government or I’m not in government, I don’t care.”

Hosi warned that corruption is no longer just a governance issue but a threat to the country’s moral and social foundation, with far-reaching consequences for future generations.

“We realise that corruption is a cancer that destroys the very fabric of our society. It is destroying our governments. It is destroying our ethos… It is actually destroying our value system.”

He said the situation is beginning to distort societal values, with many citizens questioning the relevance of hard work in a system they perceive as compromised.

“We sit in a country where people are beginning to even question whether hard work has any meaning. You understand, and I’m worried about future generations.”

Describing the fight against corruption as a shared national duty, Hosi underscored its constitutional importance and called for collective responsibility.

“The issue of corruption is so sensitive. It’s so integral. It’s a constitutional obligation on everybody in government, everybody who is a citizen, everybody who occupies the space within our geographic sphere.”

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