I voted for change, but where is it? – Senyo Hosi questions gov’t over failed anti-corruption drive

Senyo K. Hosi

Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has questioned government’s commitment to fighting corruption, warning that the problem continues to erode the country’s moral and institutional foundations.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Hosi said corruption has remained a central issue in Ghana’s governance cycle, yet little progress has been made despite repeated political promises.

“Almost every coup that we’ve had has found a way to bring corruption into the pipeline. Tell me which election that we’ve had in this country that corruption has not been a part of the top three matters that are supposed to be discussed,” he said.

His comments come as a coalition of 12 civil society organisations prepares to seek permission from the Supreme Court to file an amicus curiae brief in a case involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a move they say is necessary to protect Ghana’s anti-corruption framework.

Mr Hosi expressed disappointment in the current administration, particularly over its anti-corruption drive, which had received widespread support.

“We have a government that came with a strong Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) advocacy, the world supported it. I don’t hide it. I voted for this government,” he stated.

He stressed that his support was based on expectations of meaningful change and policy direction that would improve the lives of Ghanaians.

“I vote for you because I hope that you will be able to drive policy that changes and promote the good of our people as a people, whether I’m in government or I’m not in government, I don’t care,” he added.

Mr Hosi warned that corruption is not just a governance issue but a national crisis that threatens Ghana’s social fabric and future.

“We realise that corruption is a cancer that destroys the very fabric of our society. It is destroying our governments. It is destroying our ethos… It is actually destroying our value system,” he said.

He further cautioned that the persistence of corruption is undermining belief in merit and hard work.

“We sit in a country where people are beginning to even question whether hard work has any meaning. You understand, and I’m worried about future generations,” he noted.

Describing the fight against corruption as a shared duty, he called for collective responsibility across all levels of society.

“The issue of corruption is so sensitive. It’s so integral. It’s a constitutional obligation on everybody in government, everybody who is a citizen, everybody who occupies the space within our geographic sphere,” he said.

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