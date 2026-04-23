Hard work no longer means anything – Senyo Hosi slams political leadership over corruption

Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has criticised Ghana’s political leadership, warning that corruption has eroded the very meaning of hard work and is threatening the country’s future.

His comments come as a coalition of 12 civil society organisations moves to file an amicus curiae brief with the Supreme Court in a case involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a development that underscores mounting concerns about the country’s anti-corruption fight.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hosi did not mince words about the persistence of corruption in Ghana’s political system.

“Almost every coup that we’ve had has found a way to bring corruption into the pipeline. Tell me which election that we’ve had in this country that corruption has not been a part of the top three matters that are supposed to be discussed,” he said.

He pointed to the expectations that accompanied the current administration’s anti-corruption agenda, particularly its Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) campaign.

“We have a government that came with a strong Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) advocacy, and the world supported it. I don’t hide it. I voted for this government. I’ve never lost an election.

"There’s only one election I refuse to vote in, which was the 2020 election, you know. I have never lost an election, you know.”

Hosi stressed that his voting decisions have always been guided by national interest rather than partisan loyalty.

“And it’s not because I vote for you or not. I vote for you because I hope that you will be able to drive policy that changes and promote the good of our people as a people, whether I’m in government or I’m not in government, I don’t care.”

He warned that corruption has become deeply entrenched, with damaging consequences for governance and national values.

“We must mention Ghana. Where do you want to be angry when you’re in opposition? We realise that corruption is a cancer that destroys the very fabric of our society. It is destroying our governments. It is destroying our ethos… It is actually destroying our value system.”

According to him, the ripple effects are already being felt among citizens, particularly the youth.

“We sit in a country where people are beginning to even question whether hard work has any meaning. You understand, and I’m worried about future generations.”

Hosi insisted that tackling corruption is not optional but a constitutional duty that binds every Ghanaian.

“The issue of corruption is so sensitive. It’s so integral. It’s a constitutional obligation on everybody in government, everybody who is a citizen, everybody who occupies the space within our geographic sphere.”

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