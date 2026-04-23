Germany pledges stronger security, development ties with Ghana

The Ambassador of Germany to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening security and development cooperation with Ghana following high-level discussions at the Interior Ministry.

The assurance was given during a courtesy call on the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration in key areas of national and regional security.

Ambassador Landshöft commended the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Germany, describing it as one of the most effective among Germany’s global partnerships.

He highlighted ongoing cooperation, particularly in training and capacity-building initiatives for Ghana’s security agencies.

He also referenced a recent visit to border communities in Northern Ghana, stressing the need for sustained joint efforts to address emerging security threats in the region.

The Ambassador called for continued engagement and guidance from the Ministry to further strengthen existing interventions.

In response, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak expressed appreciation for Germany’s consistent support towards Ghana’s security architecture, reaffirming the government’s commitment to expanding the partnership.

He noted the positive impact of the Coastal States Stability Mechanism, describing it as a key initiative in improving border security coordination across the region.

However, the Minister acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in Northern Ghana, pointing out that the evolving security landscape requires continuous international cooperation and strategic investment.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing surveillance systems, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and improving responses to migration-related issues.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak also commended Germany’s contribution to climate-security initiatives and expressed readiness to deepen collaboration in that area.

He assured the German delegation of the Ministry’s open-door policy, expressing optimism that the partnership would continue to grow in ways that reinforce national and regional stability.

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