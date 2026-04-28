Bono East Police seize 166 parcels of suspected cannabis  

The Bono East Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for possessing substances believed to be narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The suspects are Sadick Wemuah, 42, a driver, and Senbeti Karim, 39.

A press release said they were arrested during a police patrol operation on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Kintampo.

“On April 26, 2026, at approximately 1240 hours, Police patrol team from the New Longoro Police Station intercepted an unregistered white Toyota Highlander with suspect driver Sadic Wemuah, age 42 years, and Senbeti Karim, 39 years, along the New Longoro-Weila stretch of the Kintampo-New Longoro road,” the release said.

The vehicle was searched, and two sacks containing 166 parcels of dried plant material suspected to be cannabis were found.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene and conveyed to the Kintampo Divisional CID for further action.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted the substance to be cannabis and claimed ownership,” the release said.

The suspects indicated that they purchased the substance from a man identified only as Edem, alias “Confirm,” and took delivery at a filling station near the new market in Kintampo.

They gave the street value of the seized substance as GH¢107,000 and said they intended to transport it to Banda Nkwanta in the Bono Region for sale.

The suspects have been cautioned and are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

The exhibits, including the 166 parcels of suspected cannabis and the unregistered Toyota Highlander, have been retained for evidential purposes.

“The Bono East Police Command remains committed to combating drug trafficking and related crimes within its jurisdiction.

"We commend the vigilance of the patrol team and assure the public that thorough investigations are ongoing to apprehend other persons connected to this case, including the said Edem alias Confirm,” the release said.

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