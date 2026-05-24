Spurs beat Everton to secure Premier League survival

Audio By Carbonatix
Tottenham Hotspur overcame Everton to secure the result they required to ensure Premier League survival on a day of nerve-shredding tension.
Spurs needed a point to avoid their first relegation from the top flight since 1977 and send West Ham United into the Championship instead, and only their third home league win of a dismal season ensured they sent their fellow Londoners down instead.
It was all about the result rather than the performance on Sunday and Spurs fully deserved the victory that meant they escape what would have been the biggest, most humiliating relegation of this generation.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unleashed the deafening sound of celebration mixed with relief when Joao Palhinha put them in front of 43 minutes, reacting first after his header hit the post, Everton striker Thierno Barry unable to stop the ball crossing the line.
The only anxiety for head coach Roberto de Zerbi's side came from their own fears and anxiety as opposed to any threat from Everton, who were jaded and out of sorts as their season continued to peter out, barely threatening until late on.
Spurs' one moment of serious concern came in the dying seconds, when keeper Antonin Kinsky produced a magnificent flying save from Everton substitute Tyrique George.
There were understandable scenes of joy at the final whistle of a game in which the start of the second half was delayed because of a problem with the officials' technology.
But once the dust settles on a season that has, in large part, been toxic and embarrassing with three managers taking charge as De Zerbi followed Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, there will be a long inquest into why Spurs came so close to falling into the Championship.
Latest Stories
-
GPL 2025/26: Young Apostles survive relegation with win over Samartex
10 minutes
-
Gunmen allegedly kidnap teenager at Kabulya near Bimbilla, demand ransom
23 minutes
-
Fernandes breaks assist record as Brighton land Euro spot despite loss
25 minutes
-
Sunderland reach Europa League at Chelsea’s expense
29 minutes
-
Spurs beat Everton to secure Premier League survival
32 minutes
-
Xenophobia: Ghana to receive first batch of evacuees from South Africa on May 27
57 minutes
-
GPL 2025/26: Swedru All Blacks stun Kotoko in dramatic final-day comeback
1 hour
-
Slump continues as cedi becomes worst-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa in 2026
2 hours
-
Petroleum Commission hails 7 Eleven’s indigenous bolt and nut plant as sign of local content growth
2 hours
-
Keta MP offers relief to Afiadenyigba SHS after fire outbreak
2 hours
-
UMaT graduates 95 students, commits to training 1,000 coders
2 hours
-
Modified Taxation Scheme: Ghana’s surest way to inclusive tax administration
2 hours
-
Asunafo North Cocoa Farmers Union and partners rescue rural schools from infrastructure crisis
2 hours
-
Africa must become a destination for investment, not aid — Deputy Finance Minister
3 hours
-
Regulation by invoicing: Systemic flaws in NITA’s licensing push and threat to Ghana’s digital trust
3 hours