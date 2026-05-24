Spurs beat Everton to secure Premier League survival

Tottenham Hotspur overcame Everton to secure the result they required to ensure Premier League survival on a day of nerve-shredding tension.

Spurs needed a point to avoid their first relegation from the top flight since 1977 and send West Ham United into the Championship instead, and only their third home league win of a dismal season ensured they sent their fellow Londoners down instead.

It was all about the result rather than the performance on Sunday and Spurs fully deserved the victory that meant they escape what would have been the biggest, most humiliating relegation of this generation.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unleashed the deafening sound of celebration mixed with relief when Joao Palhinha put them in front of 43 minutes, reacting first after his header hit the post, Everton striker Thierno Barry unable to stop the ball crossing the line.

The only anxiety for head coach Roberto de Zerbi's side came from their own fears and anxiety as opposed to any threat from Everton, who were jaded and out of sorts as their season continued to peter out, barely threatening until late on.

Spurs' one moment of serious concern came in the dying seconds, when keeper Antonin Kinsky produced a magnificent flying save from Everton substitute Tyrique George.

There were understandable scenes of joy at the final whistle of a game in which the start of the second half was delayed because of a problem with the officials' technology.

But once the dust settles on a season that has, in large part, been toxic and embarrassing with three managers taking charge as De Zerbi followed Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, there will be a long inquest into why Spurs came so close to falling into the Championship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.