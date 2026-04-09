Kudus Mohammed at risk of missing World Cup 2026 after fresh injury blow

Ghana forward Kudus Mohammed is at risk of missing the FIFA World Cup 2026 after suffering a fresh injury setback.

Kudus was due to return from injury this month, having originally suffered a serious quad tendon injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s draw against Sunderland in January.

Last month, Spurs' former interim head coach Igor Tudor had suggested that the Ghanaian was two weeks away from a return.

"So we have these three weeks after the game on Sunday. He will probably do some part of the things with the squad maybe 10 days [after the break]," the Croatian had told football.london.

"I don’t know, I’m not sure. We need to check, but he is progressing very well. Already a little bit with the ball."

However, Kudus has not trained with Spurs since that interview and has now aggravated the injury.

Although the nature of the injury remains unknown, Kudus is expected to miss the rest of the season and may miss Ghana’s World Cup campaign in June.

Before his injury, Kudus managed nine goal involvements in 24 Premier League and Champions League matches for Spurs.

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