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JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair clinic set for September 11–13 at Marina Mall

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  4 September 2026 12:19pm
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The second mini clinic of the JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair has been scheduled for September 11 to 13 at Marina Mall in Accra, with prospective homeowners expected to receive guidance on mortgages, home financing, and other financial solutions.

Speaking at Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Friday, September 4, Head of Mortgage Banking and Customer Experience at Republic Bank Ghana, Dan Adjetey Mohenu, announced the dates.

According to him, the upcoming clinic will provide an opportunity for members of the public to engage directly with Republic Bank officials on their housing and financial needs.

Mr Mohenu said the event will not be limited to customers seeking mortgage facilities.

He explained that representatives from other areas of the bank, including credit cards and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) services, will also be available to assist visitors.

“So don't just come there because you want a mortgage, but if you have other needs also, we'll be there to assist you,” he said.

Mr Mohenu also encouraged prospective homeowners who may have previously been discouraged by interest rates to attend the fair, revealing that Republic Bank has reduced its mortgage interest rates.

He said visitors to the clinic would have the opportunity to learn more about the bank's current mortgage offerings and determine what financing arrangement best suits their circumstances.

The second clinic forms part of the Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair, an initiative aimed at providing Ghanaians with information and access to solutions that can support homeownership and property development.

Mr Mohenu further stressed that Republic Bank's mortgage services are available nationwide, not only in Accra.

He said the bank has extended its mortgage services to areas including Wa and Bolgatanga, allowing customers across the country to explore financing options for properties in their preferred locations.

He expressed optimism about the upcoming event and said the bank expects a massive turnout from members of the public.

The public is therefore encouraged to visit Marina Mall from September 11 to 13 to engage with Republic Bank and other participating stakeholders on housing, mortgage and related financial solutions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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