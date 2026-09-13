JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair final day event comes off today at Marina Mall

The second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair enters its final day today, Sunday, September 13, with prospective homeowners expected to take advantage of the opportunity to engage experts on financing, property acquisition, construction and other aspects of homeownership.

The three-day clinic, which opened at Marina Mall in Accra on Friday, September 11, has brought together businesses and professionals from across Ghana’s housing and property sector, offering visitors practical solutions for building, buying, renovating, furnishing and securing homes.

The first two days attracted prospective homeowners, property investors, builders and other patrons who moved through exhibition stands and engaged exhibitors on issues ranging from mortgage financing and real estate to construction materials, interior décor, security, renewable energy and technology.

Mortgage financing has been a major area of interest, with Republic Bank Ghana providing information on facilities available to salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to purchase, build or renovate homes.

Visitors have also had the opportunity to engage property developers and construction companies, compare building and finishing materials, and explore solutions for improving the comfort, security and energy efficiency of their homes.

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Among the exhibitors are Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Limited, DoorMaster, Ayuda App, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Limited, Velo West Africa and Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, offering products and services spanning mobility, security, construction, interior design, property development and energy solutions, and the National Homeownership Fund (NHF), which provides attainable housing and affordable financing solutions designed to make homeownership more accessible to Ghanaians. From functional homes to innovative financing options, NHF is helping more individuals and families move from renting to owning.

For prospective homeowners, the fair has provided an opportunity to move beyond the aspiration of owning a home and gain practical information on the financial, construction and other considerations involved in making that goal a reality.

The final day will give members of the public another opportunity to speak directly with exhibitors and industry experts, ask questions and explore options suited to their individual housing and financing needs.

The second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair is being held under the theme of connecting Ghanaians with practical solutions for building, buying, financing, furnishing and securing their homes.

The public can visit the fair at Marina Mall today, Sunday, September 13, for the final day of the three-day clinic.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.