Photos: Prospective homeowners turn up in numbers for final day of JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair 

Audio By Carbonatix
Prospective homeowners, property investors, builders and other patrons have turned up in large numbers at Marina Mall in Accra for the final day of the second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair.
The three-day housing and property clinic, which started on Friday, September 11, is bringing together financial institutions, property developers, construction companies and other industry players to provide practical solutions to people looking to build, buy or improve their homes.
On the final day today, Sunday, September 13, patrons have been engaging exhibitors and experts on mortgage financing, property acquisition, construction, interior design, security, renewable energy and other aspects of homeownership.
Mortgage financing remains a key attraction, with Republic Bank Ghana engaging prospective homeowners on financing options available to salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to purchase, build or renovate homes.
Among the exhibitors are Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Limited, DoorMaster, Ayuda App, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Limited, Velo West Africa and Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, offering products and services spanning mobility, security, construction, interior design, property development and energy solutions.
The National Homeownership Fund (NHF) is also participating, showcasing attainable housing and affordable financing solutions aimed at making homeownership more accessible to Ghanaians.
The strong turnout on the final day highlights the significant interest in housing solutions, mortgage financing and professional guidance among prospective homeowners.
The JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair is expected to close today after three days of exhibitions, expert engagements and networking opportunities for patrons and key players in Ghana’s housing and property sector.
See photos from the final day of the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair below.
Photo Credit: David Andoh
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