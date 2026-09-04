Mortgage repayments and existing debts should not exceed 50% of income – Republic Bank

Audio By Carbonatix
Republic Bank Ghana has advised prospective homeowners that their mortgage repayments, together with existing financial obligations, should generally not exceed 50 per cent of their income when assessing their ability to qualify for a mortgage.
Head of Mortgage Banking and Customer Experience at Republic Bank, Dan Adjetey Mohenu, said the assessment takes into account existing liabilities such as personal loans and other financial commitments.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, September 4, Mr Mohenu said the 50 per cent threshold is intended to ensure that customers can comfortably meet their repayment obligations.
“We don't exceed 50 percent. And the 50 percent includes your current liability,” he explained.
He said, for instance, that if a customer already has a personal loan taking up 20 per cent of their income, the bank would ordinarily have about 30 per cent remaining for the mortgage repayment when assessing affordability.
Existing loans can be refinanced
Mr Mohenu said having an existing loan does not necessarily disqualify a customer from accessing a mortgage.
He explained that where existing repayments make it difficult for a customer to qualify, Republic Bank could consider refinancing the personal loan and extending its repayment period to reduce the monthly instalment.
“In cases where it's tight, what Republic Bank does is to do a refinancing of the personal loan, maybe extend it longer, so the repayment will drop,” he said.
He said restructuring the existing facility could reduce the customer’s monthly financial obligation and create additional capacity for mortgage financing.
Mortgages can run for up to 20 years
Mr Mohenu said Republic Bank offers mortgage facilities for up to 20 years.
He explained that although a longer repayment period means paying the loan over a longer period, it can significantly reduce the monthly instalment and give borrowers more disposable income.
“The longer you take the loan, the lesser the instalment payment. And so it gives you some more disposable income to go about your daily life,” he said.
No fixed minimum income requirement
The Republic Bank executive also disclosed that the bank does not have a fixed minimum income requirement for customers seeking mortgage financing.
He said applicants could be assessed based on their individual or household income.
Where appropriate, spouses and eligible family members can combine their incomes to strengthen a mortgage application.
Mr Mohenu said joint applications could involve spouses, siblings, parents and children.
He cited the example of a parent applying jointly with a child who is in the final year of university. In such a situation, the parent could initially service the mortgage, with the child eventually taking over the repayments after completing school and securing employment, subject to the bank’s assessment and requirements.
Self-employed persons can apply
Mr Mohenu also encouraged self-employed persons and business owners to consider mortgage financing, stressing that the facility is not limited to salaried workers.
He said Republic Bank assesses the financial records of self-employed applicants, including bank statements, bookkeeping records and audited financial statements where available.
He added that repayment arrangements could be structured to reflect an applicant’s cash flow.
For customers whose income is received quarterly or every two months, for example, repayment arrangements could be structured around those income cycles, subject to the bank’s approval.
Next Habitat Fair clinic
The next mini clinic of the Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair is scheduled for September 11 to 13 at Marina Mall.
Mr Mohenu said the clinic would allow prospective homeowners to engage directly with Republic Bank officials on mortgage financing and other financial services.
He said the event would also cater to customers interested in credit cards and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) services.
Mr Mohenu further disclosed that Republic Bank had reduced its mortgage interest rates and urged prospective homeowners to attend the fair to learn more about the available financing options.
He added that the bank’s mortgage services are available nationwide, including in Wa and Bolgatanga, and expressed confidence in a strong turnout at the upcoming clinic
Latest Stories
-
Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
23 minutes
-
GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
2 hours
-
If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
3 hours
-
Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
3 hours
-
Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
3 hours
-
Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
-
Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
4 hours
-
Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
5 hours
-
2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
6 hours
-
WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
-
WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
6 hours
-
CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
9 hours