Gov’t to construct new concourse at Accra International Airport to ease congestion

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has announced plans by the Ghana Airports Company Limited to expand and modernise facilities at the Accra International Airport.

In a post shared on Saturday, April 4, he disclosed that work will begin in April on an ultra-modern concourse designed to connect Terminals 2 and 3, with the aim of easing congestion and enhancing passenger experience.

The Ghana Airport Company Limited has an ambitious programme to expand and modernize facilities at the Accra International Airport.



Work will begin this month on an ultra-modern Concourse connecting Terminals 2 and 3 to ease congestion and provide world-class, high-end… pic.twitter.com/mEZMKvCuRl — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) April 3, 2026

According to him, the project forms part of a broader effort to provide world-class, high-end facilities for the travelling public while improving efficiency at the airport.

The new concourse will feature five additional passenger boarding bridges, five passenger holding areas, and bi-directional travelators to facilitate smoother movement within the terminal.

It will also include five new escalators and elevators, a VIP lounge, four business lounges, and four new retail and duty-free pods, among other facilities.

The expansion is expected to significantly boost capacity at the airport and position Ghana as a more competitive aviation hub in the region.

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