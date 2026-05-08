Fidelity Bank distances itself from ‘Fidelity Capital Investment Group’

Fidelity Bank Ghana has issued a public notice clarifying that it has no relationship whatsoever with an entity operating under the name “Fidelity Capital Investment Group”.

In a statement, the bank stressed that neither Fidelity Bank Ghana nor its subsidiary, Fidelity Securities Limited, is affiliated with the operations or activities of the group in question.

The bank explained that Fidelity Securities Limited is a fully licensed and regulated investment and asset management company operating under the supervision of Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana.

It added that the company conducts its business in line with all applicable regulatory standards within Ghana’s financial sector.

Fidelity Bank further expressed concern over the use of the “Fidelity” name in a way that could mislead members of the public into believing there is an association between the bank and the investment entity.

The bank therefore urged investors and the wider public to exercise caution before committing funds to any investment scheme and advised them to independently verify the regulatory status of investment institutions directly with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and customer protection, Fidelity Bank stated that safeguarding public trust remains a core part of its operations and corporate values.

The clarification follows a recent caution issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Fidelity Capital Investment Group, which the regulator says is allegedly operating in a manner similar to a Ponzi scheme by promising unusually high returns through online platforms, including Telegram.

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