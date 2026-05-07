Fidelity Bank reinforces commitment to leadership development at District 94 Toastmasters Annual Conference

Godfred Attafuah, Divisional Director for Retail Banking

Fidelity Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its belief that Africa’s most pressing development challenge is not a deficit of talent.

It cited a gap in the platforms and investment needed to translate that talent into lasting leadership; a conviction the bank brought to the fore as title sponsor of the 12th District 94 Toastmasters Annual Conference, held at Destiny Arena in Accra.

Godfred Attafuah, Divisional Director for Retail Banking, delivered the keynote address on behalf of Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, at the conference titled "Speak to Inspire: Transforming Leadership in Africa," which drew delegates from across West Africa.

“Africa does not have a talent problem,” he said. “Walk into any university in Accra, Lomé, Dakar, or Abidjan. The intelligence, the energy, the hunger to build something meaningful is everywhere.

"But beneath infrastructure, policy, and investment is one factor that determines whether nations truly progress or remain stuck in cycles of unrealised potential. That factor is leadership.”

He situated the bank’s sponsorship within a demographic reality that makes the conversation urgent. “By 2050, one in every four people in the world will be African, and our continent will be home to the largest working-age population in the world,” he noted.

“The question is not whether that generation will show up, because they will. The question is whether we are building the environment, the skills, and the platforms that will shape them into the leaders this continent needs.”

For Fidelity Bank, that question has been answered not through rhetoric, but through years of deliberate investment in its own organisation through two Toastmasters clubs whose record now speaks for itself.

The conference marked a landmark moment for one of those clubs. Fidelity Corporate Toastmasters was conferred the Smedley Distinguished Club status, a historic recognition introduced for the first time by Toastmasters International and named after the organisation’s founder, Ralph C. Smedley.

Fidelity Corporate Toastmasters is among the first clubs in the world to receive the honour, a distinction that reflects the consistency, member commitment, and culture of excellence the club has built over time.

The bank’s clubs have also produced leaders who now extend well beyond their own membership. Kwasi Agyeman Badu, a member of Fidelity Corporate Toastmasters, has been appointed District Director of District 94, succeeding Enock Nii Cheiku Armah from the same club.

Mr Badu takes on the district’s top leadership role, having earned a Distinguished Toastmaster award and recognition for his service as Chair of Club New Sources under the District Club Growth portfolio — achievements that underscore the depth of development the bank’s Toastmasters programme continues to enable.

The broader performance of Fidelity Bank’s clubs adds further weight to that record.

Fidelity Corporate Toastmasters has held President’s Distinguished Club status for four consecutive years, while Fidelity Orange Heights Toastmasters, established as a second club to extend the programme’s reach across the bank, has earned the Distinguished Club Award.

Together, both clubs have won the Highest Membership Growth Award four years running, and their members have competed with distinction at regional and international levels.

This year, Nana Ama Baffour Tabi of Fidelity Corporate Toastmasters and Ewurama Kurankyi of Fidelity Orange Heights represented Ghana in the International Speech Contest and the Evaluation Speech Contest, respectively.

Mr Attafuah was direct about what this sustained investment means for the bank’s identity and its obligations as a Ghanaian institution.

“Fidelity Bank is the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, and I want to be honest about what that means to us,” he said.

“When we build leaders inside Fidelity, those leaders carry that capability into communities, into families, into the broader economy. Our success and Ghana’s success are not separate things, it’s intertwined. That is how we understand our role in this country.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.