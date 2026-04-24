Republic Bank posts 33.8% profit growth; shareholders hail dividend

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has announced a strong financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2025, reinforcing its strategic momentum and commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused banking solutions.

The Bank’s performance was highlighted at its 35th Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements, following a year marked by solid growth across key performance indicators.

Shareholders also commended the Bank’s impressive 2025 performance and expressed strong enthusiasm about the declared dividend, reflecting growing confidence in the Bank’s direction and value creation.

Strong Financial Performance and Balance Sheet Growth

The Bank recorded a profit before tax of GH¢440.29 million, representing a 33.8% increase, while profit after tax rose by 36.7% to GH¢287.94 million.

Total assets grew to GH¢12.33 billion, supported by strong deposit mobilisation and balance sheet expansion. Operational efficiency also improved, with a lower cost-to-income ratio and enhanced asset quality.

Commenting on the results, Mr Jonathan Prince Cann, the Board Chairman of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, noted: “Our performance in 2025 reflects not only financial strength but disciplined execution of our five-year strategic plan.

We have built a solid foundation and are now focused on accelerating growth with sharper intent and uncompromising excellence.”

He emphasised that the Bank remains well-positioned to navigate evolving global and domestic conditions while continuing to deliver sustainable shareholder value.

Mr Cann further highlighted the Bank’s forward-looking agenda, including the rollout of Republic Verse, a customer-centric experience platform designed to deliver more connected, responsive and rewarding banking services.

Speaking on the performance, Dr Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, attributed the Bank’s performance to a combination of strategic execution and diversified income growth: “We continue to make meaningful progress in our strategic journey, delivering a 37% growth in total comprehensive income, supported by strong expansion in non-interest income and improved operational efficiency.”

He noted that the Bank’s non-interest income grew by 34.57%, reflecting successful diversification and innovation across business lines.

Dr Dzoboku also emphasised the importance of digital transformation, stating that continued investment in technology is enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and long-term competitiveness.

Strategic Priorities

Republic Bank, during the year, intensified its digital transformation agenda, introducing enhanced platforms and onboarding solutions to deliver seamless, digital-first banking services.

“The Bank also strengthened its position as a leading partner for SMEs, including joining the SME Finance Forum and expanding targeted financial solutions to support entrepreneurship and economic growth,” Dr Dzoboku stated.

Additionally, lending activities grew steadily, with loans and advances increasing by 13.22%, driven largely by strong performance in retail and commercial banking segments.

Dividend and Shareholder Value

In line with its improved performance, the Board has recommended a dividend of 5 pesewas per share, subject to regulatory approval.

The announcement was met with strong shareholder endorsement at the Annual General Meeting, further underscoring confidence in the Bank’s earnings capacity and commitment to delivering consistent returns.

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, the Bank remains optimistic about growth prospects, supported by improving macroeconomic conditions and its strong strategic positioning.

Management indicated that digital transformation, innovation, and customer-centric solutions will remain central to the Bank’s growth agenda, alongside continued focus on asset quality, operational efficiency, and market expansion through its Republic Verse integrated marketing campaign.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC enters 2026 with strong momentum, a resilient balance sheet, and a clear strategic roadmap.

With disciplined execution, continued innovation, and steadfast stakeholder focus, the Bank is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth and long-term value.

For further information, kindly contact the Marketing & Communications Department, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Republic Court Building, Independence Avenue, near Ridge Roundabout. Email: marketing@republicghana.com



About Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago, is the largest and most profitable independent bank in the Caribbean.

Republic Bank Ghana is Ghana’s leading Universal Banking institution and the most diversified financial institution, with a strong reputation for innovation and excellence.

The bank is committed to providing market-leading solutions that drive growth and financial empowerment in Ghana and beyond.

As a one-stop financial institution, the Bank’s services include Corporate, Commercial, and Retail Banking, Investment Banking, Trustee Services, Mortgage Banking, Visa Credit and Debit Cards, and Microfinance.

The Bank’s parent company, RFHL, is the largest and most profitable independent Bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, having served the region for over 187 years, with a total asset base of over USD 19.6 billion as of December 2025.

The Bank focuses on four SDG goals – Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, and Climate Action – as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under its umbrella initiative, Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.