WAFCON 2026: Black Queens open camp in Morocco ahead of tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Queens have opened camp in Morocco ahead of their participation in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The team touched down in Casablanca on Sunday, July 13, as they moved to camp to continue their preparations for the 14th edition of the continental tournament.
Players such as Chatelle Boye-Hlorkah, Sharon Sampson, Jennifer Cudjoe, Cynthia Konlan Findib, Princella Adubea, Grace Asantewaa and a host of others were all pictured in the team's camp on the opening day.
A chunk of the squad is also expected to join the squad in the coming days as Kim Lars Bjorkegren and his side get ready for another bid for the title.
The Black Queens are in Group D, where they will face Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali, looking to reach the last four of the competition.
The 2026 WAFCON also serves as qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup.
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